Donnie McClurkin On Relationships: “I’ll Probably Be Alone For The Rest Of My Life” [VIDEO]

TV One’s UNCENSORED is back and it’s returned with an eye-opening story from gospel music star, Donnie McClurkin.

This Easter Sunday, Pastor Donnie McClurkin will dive into how he made his mark in the gospel industry, adversity he overcame as a child and how his life’s experiences have shaped him.

UNCENSORED airs Sunday’s at 10/9c on TV One. Check out highlights from the upcoming Donnie McClurkin episode below…

Donnie McClurkin on the devastating loss of his brother:

 

Donnie McClurkin on how Oprah helped increase his album sales from 30,000 to 300,000:

 

Donnie McClurkin on finding peace in his relationship status:

