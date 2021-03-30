CLOSE
Watch Joshua Rogers’ Music Video For His New Song, ‘Still Gon’ Trust’

Sunday Best season 5 winner Joshua Rogers has a new song: “I’m Gon’ Trust.” It comes as an inspirational response to the past year’s pandemic and tragedy.

“With so many that have lost loved ones, jobs and more, trusting God is the only thing that has kept us from falling completely apart,” Rogers says. “This song offers hope in a time where there seems to be very little.”

Take a look at Joshua Rogers’ music video for “Still Gon’ Trust” below.

