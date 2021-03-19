Women's History Month
Join Ashia Skye With Dr. Charlene Wong , The Chief Health Policy Officer For COVID-19

Join Aisha Skye with Dr. Charlene Wong, she is the Chief Health Policy Officer for COVID-19.

Ashia Skye, get us tuned in and knowledge of the COVID-19 vaccine. Get an understanding on how the Dept Of Health & Humam Services will serve the state of North Carolina.

