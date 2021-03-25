For the last fifty years, Sesame Street has been on the airwaves teaching children. Through the thousands of episodes, Sesame Street has a reputation for being progressive and addressing real-life circumstances that children may encounter. Sesame Street has been purposeful in being direct in the situations and even the terminology that is used on air.

This week in their efforts to address racism and colorism. Sesame Street introduced their first, permanent, black muppets. It is a father and son duo that will address what has been in the headlines heavy this past year. Check out more about these characters and the development of them here.

Sesame Street Introduces First Black Muppets was originally published on joycolumbus.com

