CLOSE
Get Up Erica
HomeGet Up Erica

H.E.R. & Tauren Wells Team Up For Inspirational Track Called “Hold Us Together (Hope Mix)” 

H.E.R. and Tauren Wells, two of music’s sweetest voices, have teamed up to share their gifts on a new inspirational single called “Hold Us Together.” It’s a “hope mix” remake of H.E.R.’s original song, “Hold Us Together” featured on the soundtrack of the Disney+ film, Safety. 

Want news at your fingertips? Text “ERICA” to 52140 to join our club. (Terms and conditions)

Their new song speaks to standing firm in God’s promises no matter what the circumstances look like. Sort of like a mantra, some of the lyrics read:

I will not be shaken. I will not be moved. Even in the chaos, I know that you’re God. You’re the keeper. Protector. It is you that holds us together. When everything else fails us, it is you that holds us together.” 

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

Sounds like this one might be making its way to Sunday morning worship! Take a listen: 

READ MORE STORIES ON GETUPERICA.COM:

HEAD BACK TO GETUPERICA.COM

H.E.R. & Tauren Wells Team Up For Inspirational Track Called “Hold Us Together (Hope Mix)”   was originally published on getuperica.com

Also On The Light 103.9 FM:
Videos
Latest
Melissa Wade Pick Hit of the Week
Melissa’s “Pick Hit Of The Week” DOE “Brighter”
 1 week ago
03.12.21
Cicely Tyson, Hollywood Trailblazer For Black Actresses, Dies…
 2 months ago
01.28.21
Hank Aaron, Baseball Legend & Home Run King,…
 2 months ago
01.22.21
Former Pastor Kirbyjon Caldwell Sentenced To Six Years…
 2 months ago
01.14.21
Natalie Desselle-Reid,’ ‘Cinderella’ Actress, Passes Away
 3 months ago
12.08.20
Bobby Brown’s Son, Bobby Jr., Passes Away At…
 4 months ago
11.18.20
Kirk & Tammy Franklin Talk Love And The…
 4 months ago
11.14.20
Deitrick Haddon Says The Church Needs A ‘Come…
 4 months ago
01.31.21
Lucille Bridges, Mother Of Civil Rights Activist Ruby…
 4 months ago
11.11.20
Al Roker Reveals Prostate Cancer Diagnosis
 5 months ago
01.31.21
Close