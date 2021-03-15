2021 Grammy Awards: Full List Of Gospel Winners

The 63rd Annual Grammy Awards, hosted by Trevor Noah, were held last night (March 14) night at the Los Angeles Convention Center and aired on CBS. If you missed it, check out a list of gospel winners below!

Best Gospel Performance/Song

“Movin’ On” — Jonathan McReynolds & Mali Music — Winner

“Wonderful is Your Name” — Melvin Crispell III

“Release (Live)” — Ricky Dillard featuring Tiff Joy

“Come Together” — Rodney “Darkchild” Jerkins Presents: The Good News

“Won’t Let Go” — Travis Greene

Best Contemporary Christian Music Performance/Song

“There Was Jesus” — Zach Williams & Dolly Parton — Winner

“The Blessing (Live)” — Kari Jobe, Cody Carnes & Elevation Worship

“Sunday Morning” — Lecrae featuring Kirk Franklin

“Holy Water” — We the Kingdom

“Famous For (I Believe)” — Tauren Wells featuring Jenn Johnson

Best Gospel Album

“Gospel According to PJ” — PJ Morton — Winner

“2econd Wind: ReadY” — Anthony Brown & group therAPy

“My Tribute” — Myron Butler

“Choirmaster” — Ricky Dillard

“Kierra” — Kierra Sheard

Best Contemporary Christian Music Album

“Jesus is King” — Kanye West — Winner

“Run to The Father” — Cody Carnes

“All of My Best Friends” — Hillsong Young & Free

“Holy Water” — We the Kingdom

“Citizen of Heaven” — Tauren Wells

