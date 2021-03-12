Meghan Markle with her husband Prince Harry by her side went on Oprah and did what some say is the unthinkable, she told/spoke her truth about what happen behind the closed gates at Buckingham Palace. Meghan Markle say’s she endured racism at the hands of her in-laws and suicidal thoughts behind it before her husband said skip all of this I’m not having a repeat of my mother, we are out her here.

Buckingham Palace released a statement saying they are sorry Meghan and Harry feel that way, they will get to the bottom of it privately.

You would think that, that would be enough but no…

Now Meghan Markle’s own flesh and blood is coming for her neck.

According to Meghan Markle’s father Thomas Markle, Meghan’s mental health struggles were partly her fault, because she chose to ghost the family that could have helped her — her own family. Then Meghan’s sister Samantha Markle is smoking hot that Meghan disavowed her family — especially their dad — during the Oprah interview, and claims she’s merely playing victim for sympathy.

This is all too sad…take a look at the video below

Now Meghan Markle’s Dad and Sister Are Coming For Her !? was originally published on wzakcleveland.com

Also On The Light 103.9 FM: