WE WON’T STOP: Donate To St. Jude & Become A Partner In Hope!

Become a “Partner in Hope” by pledging just $19 a month to help kids at St. Jude fight cancer.

Today’s hottest artists have joined the #WEWONTSTOP movement to help St. Jude kids. When you become a Partner In Hope, you will get the We Won’t Stop t-shirt to wear as a reminder that you joined the lifesaving mission of St. Jude.

Join the #ThisShirtSavesLives movement by donating $19 to St. Jude, then taking a picture with your new shirt and posting it on social media using #WEWONTSTOP and #UrbanRadioCares. Don’t forget to tag @StJude.

WE WON’T STOP: Donate To St. Jude & Become A Partner In Hope!  was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

