ABC Newscaster Linsey Davis Shares What Inspired Her New Children’s Book, ‘Stay This Way Forever’ [EXCLUSIVE]

Get Up Erica
| 03.05.21
Dismiss

Want news at your fingertips? Text “ERICA” to 52140 to join our club. (Terms and conditions)

Linsey Davis, the first women to anchor a primetime news show on ABC in 18 years, called in today to talk with us about her new children’s book that was inspired by her son. Take a listen up top!

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

READ MORE STORIES ON GETUPERICA.COM:

HEAD BACK TO GETUPERICA.COM

ABC Newscaster Linsey Davis Shares What Inspired Her New Children’s Book, ‘Stay This Way Forever’ [EXCLUSIVE]  was originally published on getuperica.com

Also On The Light 103.9 FM:
Videos
Latest
Cicely Tyson, Hollywood Trailblazer For Black Actresses, Dies…
 1 month ago
01.28.21
Hank Aaron, Baseball Legend & Home Run King,…
 1 month ago
01.22.21
Former Pastor Kirbyjon Caldwell Sentenced To Six Years…
 2 months ago
01.14.21
Natalie Desselle-Reid,’ ‘Cinderella’ Actress, Passes Away
 3 months ago
12.08.20
Bobby Brown’s Son, Bobby Jr., Passes Away At…
 4 months ago
11.18.20
Kirk & Tammy Franklin Talk Love And The…
 4 months ago
11.14.20
Deitrick Haddon Says The Church Needs A ‘Come…
 4 months ago
01.31.21
Lucille Bridges, Mother Of Civil Rights Activist Ruby…
 4 months ago
11.11.20
Al Roker Reveals Prostate Cancer Diagnosis
 4 months ago
01.31.21
Rance Allen, ‘The Father Of Contemporary Gospel Music’…
 4 months ago
01.31.21
Close