Feels Like Home: Israel & Adrienne Houghton Share Story Of How Their Supportive Marriage Encouraged Israel’s Album

| 03.03.21
It’s a beautiful thing when you can love together, create together and love to create together. Israel & Adrienne Houghton have been doing just that and this week they called in with new music off Israel Houghton & New Breed’s new album, Feels Like Home. Press play up top to hear about the new music and how deep their love for God, each other and their art runs.

