Born Annie Minerva Turnbo Malone, August 9, 1869. She was a businesswoman, inventor and, philanthropist.

Annie Malone was successful at developing and marketing hair products for black women in St. Louis.

She used her wealth to contribute to the advancement of the African-American people.

