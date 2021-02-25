CLOSE
Desean Brown: Indicted In Death Of His 3-Year-Old Son & His Mother Will Face Death Penalty

Deters said he believes Nyteisha was killed on Dec. 5. Her body was found around 3:30 a.m. on Dec. 12 near the Purple People Bridge. The prosecutor said Nylo’s blood was found on a Paw Patrol blanket recovered with Nyteisha’s body. According to Deters, Nyteisha’s body was in an apartment for five days before he disposed of it. He purchased a body bag from eBay and took an Uber down to the Ohio River telling the driver it was his clothes because he was moving out, Deters said.

was originally published on rnbcincy.com

