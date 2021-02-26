Tiger Woods Recovering After Car Crash That Left Him ‘Lucky To Be Alive’

UPDATED: 1:45 a.m. ET, Feb. 24

Tiger Woods was recovering from surgery following a major car crash in southern California on Tuesday morning.

The Los Angeles County sheriff said Woods was “lucky to be alive” after the single car crash near Rancho Palos Verdes. Woods, 45, suffered a significant injury to his lower right leg, including fracturing the upper and lower parts of the tibia and fibula bones and breaking parts of a foot and ankle.

A statement attributed to a doctor at Harbor-UCLA Medical Center was released via the golfing superstar’s social media channels early Wednesday morning and provided an update on his condition. It offered thanks to his supporters and said in part that doctors inserted a rod into his tibia and screws and pins into his foot and ankle.

The statement went on to say Woods is “awake, responsive and recovering.”

Early reports from the Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department described Woods’ accident as a “single vehicle rollover traffic collision.” The crash was characterized as “major.”

Woods was the only person in the car.

It was not immediately clear what caused the crash. However, the Los Angeles Times reported that Woods was “traveling at a high rate of speed and lost control of the vehicle before crossing the center divider.”

Reactions across social media included plenty of well-wishes from celebrities and fans alike.

Here is the intersection where the #TigerWoods crash allegedly happened. Just took this. More @latimes coverage to come https://t.co/OgdTnbdXuS pic.twitter.com/rJrxp0eGWR — Christina Schoellkopf (@CSchoellkopf) February 23, 2021

Woods was still in the process of rehabilitating himself and healing following back surgery last month before he got into the crash Tuesday. It was the fifth back surgery he’s had and his fourth microdiscectomy procedure.

In a news article published Monday, Woods suggested he was still not 100% following his most recent surgery.

“I’m feeling fine, I’m feeling fine,” Woods told the Washington Post while discussing his chances of playing in the upcoming Masters tournament. “A little bit stiff. I have one more MRI scheduled … and then I can start doing more activities. But still in the gym, still doing the mundane stuff that you have to do for rehab, you know, the little things before I can start gravitating toward something a little more.”

Woods was pictured smiling at the Genesis Invitational at Riviera Country Club in Pacific Palisades on Sunday.

Jada Pinkett Smith on Tuesday tweeted photos of herself and Woods together at the Genesis Invitational.

Guess who I had the most awesome golf day with yesterdayyyyyy??? Yes! The magnificent @TigerWoods!!!! Yes … dreams come true✨I can’t wait for you to see my golf journey with Tiger. Stay tuned!@GOLFTV @GolfDigest pic.twitter.com/R3OimGdQfW — Jada Pinkett Smith (@jadapsmith) February 23, 2021

Sheriff Alex Villanueva said there was no evidence that Woods was impaired.

The news of Woods’ car crash Tuesday harkened back to some of the other past issues he’s had behind the wheel.

Back in 2017, Woods was arrested on the suspicion of driving under the influence.

In that instance, Woods said he’d been self-medicating for his back pain and insomnia and admitted he took a cocktail of drugs for pain and anxiety “without medical assistance.” They included, according to the toxicology report, “hydrocodone and hydromorphone, two opioid pain medications; alprazolam, prescribed for anxiety and panic disorders; zolpidem, a sedative prescribed for insomnia; and metabolites of alprazolam and of THC, the active ingredient in marijuana.”

Woods was also notoriously involved in a different single-car crash back in 2009 at his home in Florida. In that instance, he admitted to being under the influence of prescription sleep medication.

This is a developing story that will be updated as additional information becomes available.

