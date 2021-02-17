Debbie Allen Talks Her New Partnership With National Kidney Foundation & The Effects Of Diabetes [WATCH]

| 02.17.21
Black History Month Giphy

Debbie Allen opens up about her family history and shares why her partnership with the National Kidney Foundation is so important to her. The actress and dancer also brought on her partner from the foundation to explain her mission and her goal of advocating for health care and especially those with diabetes.

 

