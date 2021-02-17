Egg-citing Egg Hunts in Durham

We’re egg-cited to announce several Egg Hunt opportunities taking place across the City for you and your family to enjoy! Whether you want to pickup supplies to enjoy an Egg Hunt at home or swing by one of our Cultural Heritage Parks for an in-person Egg Hunt, spaces are sure to fill up fast for these family friendly events! And don’t leave your canine friend out of the fun, there is a dog-friendly event for them too! Before you come, make sure you preregister (see links below for specific Egg Hunt events) and bring a basket or bag to collect eggs! Here’s a quick guide to make sure you don’t miss out on the fun…

Inclusive Egg Hunt To Go Thursday, March 25 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Free, Preregistration required Pickup supplies for an at-home Egg Hunt

Inclusive program, for children of all ability levels, ages 12 and under

Participants will receive email with instructions for pick-up on March 23 West Point Egg Hunt Saturday, March 27 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Free, Preregistration required Egg Hunts begin every hour at the top of the hour

Find the Golden Egg to win a special prize

Face masks required for all participants two and older

Participants 12 and under will receive a take-home activity bag Leigh Farm Egg Hunt Saturday, March 27 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Free, Preregistration required Egg Hunts being every hours at the top of the hour

Find a golden egg to win a special prize

Face masks required for all participants two and older

Participants 12 and under will receive a take-home activity bag Dog-Gone Egg Hunt Saturday, March 27 from 10:30 a.m. & 1:30 p.m. Free, Preregistration required Egg Hunts for our canine friends

Face masks required for all participants two and older

All friendly dogs welcome

Dogs will remain on leash *Preregistration is required for all family members that will attend the Egg Hunts, including participants and guardians. West Point on the Eno, 5101 N. Roxboro Rd. Leigh Farm Park, 370 Leigh Farm Rd. West Point on the Eno, 5101 N. Roxboro Rd. Campus Hills Park, 2000 S. Alston Ave.

Egg-citing Egg Hunts in Durham was originally published on foxync.com