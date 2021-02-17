CLOSE
Local
HomeLocal

Egg-citing Egg Hunts in Durham

Black History Month Giphy
Tropikana and the Easter Bunny visit Next Generation Daycare

Source: Leah White / Leah White

We’re egg-cited to announce several Egg Hunt opportunities taking place across the City for you and your family to enjoy! Whether you want to pickup supplies to enjoy an Egg Hunt at home or swing by one of our Cultural Heritage Parks for an in-person Egg Hunt, spaces are sure to fill up fast for these family friendly events! And don’t leave your canine friend out of the fun, there is a dog-friendly event for them too! Before you come, make sure you preregister (see links below for specific Egg Hunt events) and bring a basket or bag to collect eggs! Here’s a quick guide to make sure you don’t miss out on the fun…
Inclusive Egg Hunt To Go

Thursday, March 25 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Campus Hills Park, 2000 S. Alston Ave.

  • Pickup supplies for an at-home Egg Hunt
  • Inclusive program, for children of all ability levels, ages 12 and under
  • Participants will receive email with instructions for pick-up on March 23
West Point Egg Hunt

Saturday, March 27 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

West Point on the Eno, 5101 N. Roxboro Rd.

  • Egg Hunts begin every hour at the top of the hour
  • Find the Golden Egg to win a special prize
  • Face masks required for all participants two and older
  • Participants 12 and under will receive a take-home activity bag
Leigh Farm Egg Hunt

Saturday, March 27 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Leigh Farm Park, 370 Leigh Farm Rd.

  • Egg Hunts being every hours at the top of the hour
  • Find a golden egg to win a special prize
  • Face masks required for all participants two and older
  • Participants 12 and under will receive a take-home activity bag
Dog-Gone Egg Hunt

Saturday, March 27 from 10:30 a.m. & 1:30 p.m.
West Point on the Eno, 5101 N. Roxboro Rd.

  • Egg Hunts for our canine friends
  • Face masks required for all participants two and older
  • All friendly dogs welcome
  • Dogs will remain on leash
*Preregistration is required for all family members that will attend the Egg Hunts, including participants and guardians.
Ryan Gordy Foundation "60 Years Of Motown" Celebration

Bianca Lawson Is Eternally Youthful In Icy Park Unboxing

5 photos Launch gallery

Bianca Lawson Is Eternally Youthful In Icy Park Unboxing

Continue reading Bianca Lawson Is Eternally Youthful In Icy Park Unboxing

Bianca Lawson Is Eternally Youthful In Icy Park Unboxing

[caption id="attachment_3295188" align="alignnone" width="811"] Source: Jesse Grant / Getty[/caption] We love all of Beyonce's Ivy Park collections, but sis outdid herself with the upcoming Icy Park drop. The athlesuire collection, inspired by where streetwear meets the slopes, consists of an array of apparel and accessory items in tan, chocolate and baby blue hues. While getting your hands on Ivy Park is a mission in the first place, we appreciate Beyonce for creating a size-inclusive and gender-neutral collection that is well worth the splurge. With every new Ivy Park drop comes the excitement of watching Bey's celebrity friends and adjacent influencers receive boxes that bring them just as much joy as it does us wishing a box would one day show up on our doorstep. This go-round, Bey tapped her rolodex to enlist Gucci Mane (because what would an icy campaign be without the blinged out rapper himself), in her campaign visuals. https://youtu.be/wLMnFRKrGWs?list=TLGGZajTsgQfd3QxNjAyMjAyMQ Icy Park hits Adidas.com on February 19 and select stores globally on February 20. In the mean time, check out these celebs reacting to their Icy Park boxes and trying on the clothes. 

Egg-citing Egg Hunts in Durham  was originally published on foxync.com

Videos
Latest
Cicely Tyson, Hollywood Trailblazer For Black Actresses, Dies…
 3 weeks ago
01.28.21
Hank Aaron, Baseball Legend & Home Run King,…
 4 weeks ago
01.22.21
Former Pastor Kirbyjon Caldwell Sentenced To Six Years…
 1 month ago
01.14.21
Natalie Desselle-Reid,’ ‘Cinderella’ Actress, Passes Away
 2 months ago
12.08.20
Bobby Brown’s Son, Bobby Jr., Passes Away At…
 3 months ago
11.18.20
Kirk & Tammy Franklin Talk Love And The…
 3 months ago
11.14.20
Deitrick Haddon Says The Church Needs A ‘Come…
 3 months ago
01.31.21
Lucille Bridges, Mother Of Civil Rights Activist Ruby…
 3 months ago
11.11.20
Al Roker Reveals Prostate Cancer Diagnosis
 3 months ago
01.31.21
Rance Allen, ‘The Father Of Contemporary Gospel Music’…
 4 months ago
01.31.21
Close