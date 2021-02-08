CLOSE
Get Up Erica
HomeGet Up Erica

Watch: Erica Campbell, Kierra Sheard, PJ Morton & More Perform at 2021 Super Bowl Gospel Celebration

Black History Month Giphy

The Super Bowl Gospel Celebration was nothing short of amazing. It was a virtual version (re: Coronavirus), but the message still rang clear and this year’s theme was “Nothing Can Stop Us.”

Want news at your fingertips? Text “ERICA” to 52140 to join our club. (Terms and conditions

The 22nd annual show, which aired on BET this past Saturday (February 7) opened with prayer by Pastor Michael Todd and featured performances by The NFL Choir, Erica Campbell, Voices of Fire presented by Pharrell Williams, PJ Morton, Zacardi Cortez, Darrel Walls, Koryn Hawthorne, John P. Kee and Kierra Sheard. Actor Courtney B. Wilson and NFL players Desean Jackson, Tom Brady, Odell Beckham Jr. and more even made appearances.

RELATED: Rickey Smiley To Host Super Bowl Gospel Celebration 2021

Check out performances and photos below!

 

 

 

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

 

 

 

READ MORE STORIES ON GETUPERICA.COM:

Super Bowl Gospel Celebration 2021

Super Bowl Gospel Celebration 2021 Photos

9 photos Launch gallery

Super Bowl Gospel Celebration 2021 Photos

Continue reading Super Bowl Gospel Celebration 2021 Photos

Super Bowl Gospel Celebration 2021 Photos

Check out photos from this year's Super Bowl Gospel Celebration below!

HEAD BACK TO GETUPERICA.COM

Watch: Erica Campbell, Kierra Sheard, PJ Morton & More Perform at 2021 Super Bowl Gospel Celebration  was originally published on getuperica.com

Videos
Latest
Cicely Tyson, Hollywood Trailblazer For Black Actresses, Dies…
 2 weeks ago
01.28.21
Hank Aaron, Baseball Legend & Home Run King,…
 3 weeks ago
01.22.21
Former Pastor Kirbyjon Caldwell Sentenced To Six Years…
 4 weeks ago
01.14.21
Natalie Desselle-Reid,’ ‘Cinderella’ Actress, Passes Away
 2 months ago
12.08.20
Bobby Brown’s Son, Bobby Jr., Passes Away At…
 3 months ago
11.18.20
Kirk & Tammy Franklin Talk Love And The…
 3 months ago
11.14.20
Deitrick Haddon Says The Church Needs A ‘Come…
 3 months ago
01.31.21
Lucille Bridges, Mother Of Civil Rights Activist Ruby…
 3 months ago
11.11.20
Al Roker Reveals Prostate Cancer Diagnosis
 3 months ago
01.31.21
Rance Allen, ‘The Father Of Contemporary Gospel Music’…
 3 months ago
01.31.21
Close