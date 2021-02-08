Viral Gorilla Glue Girl Ends Up At The ER !?

We all know that ladies don’t play when it come to their hair, however a young lady went viral this week after she took having her hair fried, dyed and laid to the side to a whole other level but now unfortunately her fight to undo her done hair has landed her in the hospital.
Tessica Brown went viral when she ran out of holding spray and decided to substitute the holding spray for something else she had on hand Gorilla Glue Spray, needless to say her hair is baby doll perfect but unfortunately hair style is permanent even after shampooing in 15 times her hair has not moved nor changed. Needless to say her TikTok PSA to tell people that it wasn’t a good idea to use Gorilla Glue Spray on their hair while soliciting some help for her problem has now sent her to the hospital emergency room for medical assistance.
Let’s all pray for Ms. Brown a solution and healing. Take a look at the update on Gorilla Glue Girl below.
#GorillaGlueGirl: Tessica AKA Gorilla Glue Girl Undergoing Medical Procedure
praying for my sister #gorillagluegirl pic.twitter.com/t0uwoEeir4— bri (@bigshitxtalker) February 6, 2021
At the end of the #gorillagluegirl saga I need a full docu series explaining everything.— shadyslane (@Shadyfrancois) February 6, 2021
I’m glad mfs actually supporting her thru this. When I watched the video the second time it was hard to laugh cause I could tell shorty genuinely didn’t know she had put one of the worlds most powerful adhesives in her shit. I hope she recovers well 🙏🏾 #gorillagluegirl— Chance The Rapper (@chancetherapper) February 6, 2021
#gorillagluegirl has me triple checking the labels on my hair products justtt in case🥴 pic.twitter.com/gGV17Ma5Bw— Steph (@StephNk) February 6, 2021
Good Morning to Tessica Brown and her only. We still praying for you girl #gorillagluegirl— DanaDaneNoFame (@DanaJeter) February 6, 2021
i hope #gorillagluegirl is gonna be ok. i'm fr worried, i wish i could help. 🥺🥺— Phattie Labelle (@pretty_tye_) February 6, 2021
Bro the hashtag #gorillagluegirl???— erikan't (@nugoleto) February 6, 2021
I swear this app is a gift that keeps on giving😭
I told my Mum about the woman who super glued her hair and she’s been asking me for updates. She was happy to see that the woman has gone to the hospital. We’re all distressed for this sister and rooting for her 😩 #gorillagluegirl— AM 🤍 (@agathamay_) February 6, 2021
Can we all as a community lift up #gorillagluegirl in pray and positivity cause I wanna cry for her and the pain she going through.— Lea 🇹🇹 (@lovelealyds) February 6, 2021
Sending freeing vibes to #gorillagluegirl pic.twitter.com/shom0QNTaH— Havieka🌴 (@ThugNuggetHavi) February 6, 2021
I’m glad to see this 🙏🏽❤️#gorillagluegirl pic.twitter.com/i9RCUamysm— Andrea Lewis (@missandrealewis) February 6, 2021
Has anyone reached out to @shondarhimes and her writers to help the #gorillagluegirl ?? If anyone can help, it’s them!! pic.twitter.com/DBjg1CFQ4k— Joi Joi (@itsjoitomyworld) February 6, 2021
I’m really glad that my timeline has been full of people genuinely worrying about the outcome for #gorillagluegirl and not clowning her. It’s quite wholesome— Quinoa Phoenix (@AfroAmbrosia) February 6, 2021
I think I might stay up just to make sure #GorillaGlueGirl is all good and home safe from the ER #G3 I’m thinking of you 🙌🏼 thoughts and prayers 🥰🥰 pic.twitter.com/t4S82QuBpg— Sam❄️ (@sdknifton) February 6, 2021
Viral Gorilla Glue Girl Ends Up At The ER !? was originally published on wzakcleveland.com