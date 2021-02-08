CLOSE
Viral Gorilla Glue Girl Ends Up At The ER !?

Black History Month Giphy
Gorilla Glue Hairstyle

Gorilla Glue Hairstyle

We all know that ladies don’t play when it come to their hair, however a young lady went viral this week after she took having her hair fried, dyed and laid to the side to a whole other level but now unfortunately her fight to undo her done hair has landed her in the hospital.

Tessica Brown went viral when she ran out of holding spray and decided to substitute the holding spray for something else she had on hand Gorilla Glue Spray, needless to say her hair is baby doll perfect but unfortunately hair style is permanent even after shampooing in 15 times her hair has not moved nor changed.  Needless to say her TikTok PSA to tell people that it wasn’t a good idea to use Gorilla Glue Spray on their hair while soliciting some help for her problem has now sent her to the hospital emergency room for medical assistance.

Let’s all pray for Ms. Brown a solution and healing.  Take a look at the update on Gorilla Glue Girl below.

#GorillaGlueGirl: Tessica AKA Gorilla Glue Girl Undergoing Medical Procedure

[caption id="attachment_941488" align="alignnone" width="600"] Source: Screenshot / Twitter[/caption] Tessica Brown, best known on the Internet as the infamous “Gorilla Glue Girl,” has set the Internet ablaze with her viral video that’s still making rounds. Tessica has kept her legion of supporters and worried observers updated, and appears to be taking steps to remove the Gorilla Glue from her scalp. As we shared earlier this week, Tessica shocked the world with a TikTok video explaining her ordeal after gluing her ponytail and edges to her scalp and ended up keeping the hairstyle for an entire month.  Gorilla Glue even caught wind of Tessica’s folly, advising her with steps to remove the industrial-strength glue. While the jokes most certainly flew off the handle, the humor turned to concern as folks began to worry about Tessica’s month-long battle with the glue. Even with tips pouring in from seemingly around the world, the glue simply would not budge. Even celebrities began sharing Tessica’s video at first with requisite confusion of the woman’s styling choice that soon gave way to fans urging stars to aid Tessica in her time of need. Gorilla Glue claims that its product can be dissolved with warm soapy water or rubbing alcohol but it doesn’t appear either option was a feasible choice for Tessica. As this saga continues to unfold, we’ll be right on top of it with updates soon as Tessica shares them. And with all seriousness, we hope Tessica heals up soon. With folks on Twitter waited with bated breath, the reactions have been pouring in on the social media network. We’ve got those reactions, along with posts from Tessia, below. https://www.instagram.com/p/CK2qf_ugq9A/ https://www.instagram.com/p/CK2tUU6gpQB/ https://www.instagram.com/p/CK4m6V1Fn3M/ https://www.instagram.com/p/CK5hLK9FKeZ/ https://www.instagram.com/p/CK9hiPdltVZ/ https://www.instagram.com/p/CK9rIuUFsm8/ — Photo: Screenshot

