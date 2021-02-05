Republican-Proposed Bills Want To Prevent Teaching Students About Injustice

GOP-controlled state legislatures aim to pick up where the now-disbanded 1776 Commission left off. Republican lawmakers in several states are moving forward with legislation that would implement similar efforts.
Bills proposed in Arkansas, Iowa and Mississippi prevent the use of the 1619 project as a part of teaching the legacy of slavery.
The Arkansas legislature is considering two bills that would limit racial justice in the curriculum. House Bill 1231 would prevent schools from using the 1619 Project as a part of the curriculum.
House Bill 1218 goes a step further by preventing lessons that promote the overthrow of the U.S. Government, division between certain groups of people or social justice for certain groups — including race, gender, political affiliation and social class.
Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson has expressed a preference for maintaining local control and wanting parents to have opportunities to challenge curriculum locally.
An Oklahoma bill would target teachers directly for teaching so-called divisive topics, including the U.S. is a racist country at its core. Recently, a Georgia lawmaker launched an inquiry into whether public universities in the state are teaching about white privilege or oppression.
How violations of these proposed bills would be interpreted is unclear. As reported previously by NewsOne, similar to the 1776 Commission, these measures are fueled by a fear of accurate historical accounts.
Failing to teach history and prioritizing the feelings of white conservatives could be seen as a contributing factor to the January 6 attacks and a willingness to believe conspiracy theories and other fabrications.
Educators have also raised concerns about academic freedom and job security for teaching accurate history. Some even see the proposed laws as limiting student opportunities beyond the classroom.
Matthew Boedy, the state conference president of the American Association of University Professors and a University of North Georgia professor, called questions an effort to intimidate professors. In an interview with the Associated Press, Boedy called the request an attack on higher education.
“It perpetrates a pernicious agenda,” Boedy said. “I don’t know why a state representative who won his district by 40 points needs to throw red meat to his base, but this echoes national conservative discourse that has been laughed from the public square by historians and other experts.”
If passed, such laws could interfere with educator’s abilities to join efforts such as the Black Lives Matter at School events taking place this week. Started in 2016, the week of action takes place during the first week of Black History Month. Encouraging lessons and conversations about Black history, anti-racist movements, and intersectional Black identities.
Opposition to teaching curriculum consistent with objectives of racial equity and social justice mimics Jim Crow-era tactics to control information.
Anoa Changa is a movement journalist and retired attorney based in Atlanta, Georgia. Follow Anoa on Instagram and Twitter @thewaywithanoa.
SEE ALSO:
Republicans Propose Several Bills Aimed At Suppressing The Vote In Georgia
‘Courtside Karen’ Draws Attention To Husband’s Political Donations To Republicans
Vintage Photos Of Black History Being Made In America
Vintage Photos Of Black History Being Made In America
1. Harriet TubmanSource:Getty 1 of 40
2. Martin Luther King and civil rights leadersSource:Getty 2 of 40
3. Black PanthersSource:Getty 3 of 40
4. Tuskeegee AirmenSource:Getty 4 of 40
5. Books Are Weapons PosterSource:Getty 5 of 40
6. World War II 93rd InfantrySource:Getty 6 of 40
7. Rosa ParksSource:Getty 7 of 40
8. Integrated Classroom in North CarolinaSource:Getty 8 of 40
9. African American Students Enter High School with Military EscortSource:Getty 9 of 40
10. Lunchcounter Protest in VirginiaSource:Getty 10 of 40
11. Harry Belafonte Leads Civil Rights RallySource:Getty 11 of 40
12. Malcolm X's FuneralSource:Getty 12 of 40
13. Martin Luther King's FuneralSource:Getty 13 of 40
14. Lynching Victim Hanging Above CrowdSource:Getty 14 of 40
15. W.E.B. DuBoisSource:Getty 15 of 40
16. Booker T. WashingtonSource:Getty 16 of 40
17. The 369th, 15th New York who won the Croix de Guerre for GallantrySource:Getty 17 of 40
18. Mutilated Corpse of Claude NealSource:Getty 18 of 40
19. Segregated FountainSource:Getty 19 of 40
20. Womens Defense Corp of AmericaSource:Getty 20 of 40
21. Crowd Waiting to Enter Supreme CourtSource:Getty 21 of 40
22. Black Students Integrate Little Rock's Central High SchoolSource:Getty 22 of 40
23. Troops Watch as Black Students Go to SchoolSource:Getty 23 of 40
24. Segregated RestroomsSource:Getty 24 of 40
25. Portrait Of Medgar EversSource:Getty 25 of 40
26. Separate Waiting RoomSource:Getty 26 of 40
27. Race riots in Birmingham, Alabama.Source:Getty 27 of 40
28. A White Man Bars African-Americans From RestaurantSource:Getty 28 of 40
29. Myrlie Evers Speaking at MicrophoneSource:Getty 29 of 40
30. A Young MarcherSource:Getty 30 of 40
31. Civil Rights FightersSource:Getty 31 of 40
32. Elijah MuhammadSource:Getty 32 of 40
33. Anti Segregation In The Southern Stores March At Broadway In New YorkSource:Getty 33 of 40
34. Selma to Montgomery MarchSource:Getty 34 of 40
35. Selma to Montgomery MarchSource:Getty 35 of 40
36. Soldiers at Civil Rights ProtestSource:Getty 36 of 40
37. Luther King's FuneralSource:Getty 37 of 40
38. Coretta Scott KingSource:Getty 38 of 40
39. 'Kidnapped' Poster At Black Panther RallySource:Getty 39 of 40
40. 'Right On!' Black Power ButtonSource:Getty 40 of 40
Republican-Proposed Bills Want To Prevent Teaching Students About Injustice was originally published on newsone.com