WE 2017: K. Michelle Performs Live! [VIDEO]

Just in case you didn’t get the memo: K. Michelle can SANG! Not sing, but SANG!

In a time where talent seems to be more about what you look like, than what you can actually do, it is refreshing to hear an artist with true gifts.

K. Michelle took thestage by storm belting out hits like “Rich,” “Can’t Raise a Man,” and “Maybe I Should Call.”

She led an exuberant audience on a journey of love, disappointment, and hope.

So, what’s your favorite K. Michelle song? Take our poll and let us know!

