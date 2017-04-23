WE 2017: A Moment With Taraji P. Henson

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

“Yesterday, Today, Tomorrow, Building a Lasting Empire” was the theme for this year’s Women’s Empowerment.

Keynote speaker Taraji P. Henson gave a powerful and enlightening message to fans at the PNC Arena on Saturday. With family ties to North Carolina, the “Empire”, “Hidden Figures” star praised her family for encouraging her to follow her dreams.

Henson also shared her many challenges on her journey to stardom, and her response to Nay Sayers in Hollywood.

“Faith & fear cannot coexist in one temple. So you have to decide which side you’re going to pick.” I’m always particular about the company I keep.

Click here for Video

courtesy WRAL

For the Latest Entertainment News: Follow @Foxy107104

Must Read:

No Drama On The ‘Empire’ Set Between Taraji P. Henson & Nia Long

Latest…

Also On The Light 103.9 FM: