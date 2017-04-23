Uh Oh! American Airlines Suspends Employee After Video Shows Altercation With Mom Holding Her Baby

Uh Oh! American Airlines Suspends Employee After Video Shows Altercation With Mom Holding Her Baby

An AA spokesperson said that the incident, which happened on a flight leaving San Francisco to Dallas-Forth Worth, did not represent the company's "values."

The Light NC staff
US-AVIATION-AMERICAN AIRLINES

Source: ROBYN BECK / Getty


We know that not every person who works for an airline is on one, but it definitely seems that we’re hearing more and more stories of folks showing out.

Case in point: An American Airlines flight attendant was recently suspended after a video surfaced of an altercation between him, a mother with a baby and a few other passengers on the plane. According to Time, on Friday Surain Adyanthaya, a fellow passenger, uploaded a video of a woman crying while holding her baby after a flight attendant allegedly “violently took a stroller,” “hitting her and just missing the baby.” 

An unnamed passenger appalled by his treatment told the steward, “You do that to me and I’ll knock you flat.” As the AA employee was being held back his co-workers, he screamed “Hit me, come on!”

What in the entire hell?

An AA spokesperson said that the incident, which happened on a flight leaving San Francisco to Dallas-Forth Worth, did not represent the company’s “values.”

“What we see on this video does not reflect our values or how we care for our customers. We are deeply sorry for the pain we have caused this passenger and her family and to any other customers affected by the incident,” they said in a statement.

In addition, the airline said they are “taking special care of [the woman] and her family and [are] upgrading them to first class for the remainder of their international trip.”

Is that really enough though?

As Time pointed out, this particular incident happened a mere two weeks after United Airlines came under fire for dragging Dr. David Dao off a Chicago to Nashville flight because he refused to get off the plane as a result of the company overbooking the flight.

SOURCE: Time

