Busted! Chicago Artist Raised Funds For Michelle Obama Mural, Stole Art From Black Woman

Another day, another example of Black women’s brilliance being stolen.

A Chicago artist is under fire for jacking art of Michelle Obama from a Black female artist and then having the nerve to create a GoFund Me page to take that art and create a mural in Chicago.

So the guy who painted this mural started funding in November, but check out the timestamp from her Instagram account… pic.twitter.com/zJabsYZZg4 — Copy McPasty, Writer (@KashannKilson) April 22, 2017

According to Fusion, artist and urban planner Chris Devins—who identifies as being half Irish and half Black— apparently stole the image of Obama depicted as an Egyptian Queen from Ethiopian artist Gelila Lila Mesfin and painted it on a building in the city’s South Side. He also raised a whopping $12,000 in the process.

Devins honestly must have believed that he could get away with it, but as soon as the media took notice of the empowering mural, social media immediately called out Devins, including Mesfin herself.

Commenting on a recent DNA Info article about the mural, she wrote: “How can you just steal someone’s artwork… someone’s hard work and claim it like it’s yours… how can you go on record and say you designed this… this is so disheartening and so disrespectful on so many levels… like this man seriously created a gofundme page, raised money and did this… it’s one thing to share or even profit from someone’s work but to claim it as yours is just wrong!”

Twitter wasn’t playing around either:

The artist's name you stole from is Gelila Lila Mesfin @LeagueOfExtra. What you did is ethically wrong, racist & pure capitalistic garbage. pic.twitter.com/YXQiKijIBq — Sil Lai Abrams (@Sil_Lai) April 22, 2017

That Chicago mural dude better get his act together w a plaque to Gelila Lila Mesfin thick_east_african_girl's video https://t.co/6vInfEE1tM — Lisa Guido (@lisaguido) April 23, 2017

.@yashar Many thanks 2 @Didi2084 & @yashar for crediting "Gelila Lila Mesfin" w/this work~May Gelila receive the CREDIT & COMPENSATION she deserves. — Starseed (@Starseed52) April 22, 2017

@LeagueOfExtra To me this reads like you think of yourself as a "legitimate" artist and Gelila Lila Mesfin as some instagram amateur without rights. — Micah (@micahphones) April 22, 2017

That's why you got to stop putting your art out there and while it's not protected. Smh the nerve of #ChrisDevin #GelilaLilaMesfin — Angelo (@ol_soul) April 22, 2017

@LeagueOfExtra Taking crowdfunded dollars to appropriate an artist's work for a public site is abhorrent. Gelila Lila Mesfin has rights in her work. — Jessie Caryl (@jessiecaryl_law) April 23, 2017

Backpedaling, Devins acknowledged that Mesfin was his inspiration, but didn’t think he needed to credit her or get her permission because this was a nonprofit project. How sway? Later DNA Info wrote that Devins claims that he offered Mesfin a licensing fee and that he didn’t intend to take ownership for her work.

But he sure is still keeping that money though.

BEAUTIES: Please support Mesfin and her art here.

